Replacing an app for travel planning

Q: I have been using WorldMate, an iPhone app that tracks and centralizes travel reservations, for years. It’s great and I love it, but the app is being discontinued and I need a replacement. Any ideas?
A: WorldMate, an itinerary-management tool for travelers that has been around since 2000, recently announced it was closing down. As the company explained, the WorldMate app will be removed from the Apple, Google and Windows app stores on March 31. While the paid Gold version of the app will maintain most functions such as calendar sync and flight notifications after the app is removed, that service itself will be retired Sept. 30.
In addition to providing tools such as flight search, price alerts and currency converters, WorldMate allows users to forward email confirmations for flight, hotel, car rental and other travel-related receipts to the service. It then combines all the information into one spot, creating a handy trip itinerary with all the details. However, WorldMate was not the only travel app to do so and several alternatives exist that work in a similar way.
TripIt has many of the same basic features as WorldMate and has mobile apps for Android, BlackBerry, iOS and Windows Phone (along with many positive reviews). The free version syncs and shares your travel information in one place, but the TripIt Pro edition ($49 a year) adds real-time flight alerts, seat-upgrade notifications and other perks.
TripCase is another well-reviewed free itinerary manager with similar tools for Android and iOS devices; it also has integration with the Alexa assistant on the Amazon Echo line of speakers. And for those immersed in the Google ecosystem, the free Google Trips travel planner for Android and iOS automatically creates itineraries by pulling in confirmations sent to Gmail accounts.
Ditching a signature added by default
Q: I use the mail program that came with Windows 10 and I notice that at the bottom of every message I send, the program sticks in a line that says “Sent from Mail for Windows 10.” How do I get rid of that?
A: As with other mail programs, if you have not added a customized signature in the settings, the Mail for Windows 10 program inserts a default line at the bottom of each message – in this case, one that advertises the name of your email app. To lose this generic sentence appended to your outgoing messages, you can replace it with the text of your choice or turn off the signature feature altogether.
To take either action, open the Mail app on your PC and select the gear-shaped Settings icon on the bottom-left corner of the windows. When the Settings pane appears on the right side of the Mail windows, select Signature from the list.
At the bottom of the Signature setting screen, you can replace the boilerplate “Sent from Mail for Windows 10” line with more personal text, such as your name and contact information, a favorite quote, a disclaimer or anything else that comes to mind. If you use multiple accounts with the Mail app, you can include the signature with all of them by turning on the “Apply to all accounts” option at the top of the settings box.
The Windows 10 Mail app does not allow you to change the font or font color in your signature file, nor can you insert images or web links. If you would rather skip the signature at the bottom of your messages, change the button from On to Off in the “Use an email signature” section of the settings box.
Mac users can add signatures to outgoing messages in Apple’s built-in Mail app. Open the program, go to the Mail menu and choose Signatures to get to the settings.
