How to share your slideshow with a tweet

Q: In my Twitter feed, I’ve been seeing posts recently where the person has included a grid of four photos with the post. How do you do that?
A: Twitter allows up to four photos to be included with a tweet, so you just have to add the images when you are composing your post. This photo-collage feature was introduced in 2014; some users use sequential images to create miniature narratives, while others just post multiple pet photos.
To add several images to a message, tap or click the Tweet feather icon to start a new post. Compose any words you want to share and select the camera icon in the toolbar below the text-entry area.
In the window that opens, select the pictures from the photo gallery on your mobile device or choose the images you want to use from your computer. In the Android or iOS app, if you do not choose all the images you want to tweet at once, tap the camera icon again (after the app attaches the first photo to your pending post) to get back to the gallery. On a PC or Mac, hold down the Control or Command key while clicking up to four images to select them all.
If you accidentally grab the wrong photo, tap or click the “x” on the image in the tweet composition windows to remove it. When you are finished, tap the Tweet button to share the photo collection with your followers — who can then click through the photos like a slideshow right from the post.
A Searchlight for Windows 10
Q: The search box in Windows XP was friendly and found things. The search function on Windows 10 is basically useless because it rarely finds anything I seek, including documents I worked on the day before. Is there a way to get reliable search results using Windows 10?
A: The search box, located in the lower-left side of the Windows 10 taskbar, has evolved since the search tool was part of Windows XP, and the newer version works a bit differently. For one, the Windows 10 search box is integrated with Microsoft’s Cortana assistant, which means you can search out loud.
If you do not want to search by voice, you can still type your search terms or file names into the box. Windows 10 brings back a few results for your search keywords from the web, local files on the PC, your media libraries and other locations. The smattering of results may feel incomplete, but you can search for more files deeper within listed categories. Click or tap the category names in the results list (like “Documents”) to see more results of that type.
You can also sort your search results by selecting the appropriate icon at the top of the search window, like the paper icon representing Documents. Click or tap the More menu in the top-right corner of the search window to see a list of all categories to search within.
The Windows 10 File Explorer window has its own search box on the right side that you can use, too. After you select the search box, the Search Tools tab appears at the top of the Explorer window with options you can use to refine your query; just make sure This PC is selected in the top-left corner of the window if you want to scour the entire computer.
Not all types of files are counted in the Windows search index, so go to the Start menu and enter “Indexing Options” to broaden the scope. If you still find the Windows 10 search function to be less than satisfying, third-party search utilities may suit your needs. Programs in this category include Everything, Listary and Lookeen, among others.
