What to do while Apple is addressing calendar spam

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place' Pause

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

3:24 Threat of nativity lawsuit brings blue Christmas to Gig Harbor

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

2:29 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly