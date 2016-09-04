New Bellingham restaurant offers healthy options

A new Bellingham restaurant is focusing on getting healthy food out fast for downtown customers.
Briana and Julius Stoker recently opened Brotha Dudes at 202 E. Holly St., in the former Black Pearl space facing Railroad Avenue. The restaurant offers a large vegetarian menu that includes salads, wraps and a falafel sandwich. The eatery also has a few items for the carnivore, including a Brotha Ruben and a Dudes Sandwich.
The Stokers moved to Bellingham to be closer to family, but noticed a need for healthy quick food that people could pick up for lunch and dinner. Along with the set meals, the restaurant will offer healthy snacks like raisins and homemade hummus. Briana Stoker said they hope the downtown location attracts nearby workers and students looking for a healthy snack that is locally sourced; they also will have organic products when available. Brotha Dudes has a sit-down service but can do orders to go. They also are part of the Viking Food delivery service.
The business name comes from a family member hiking trail nickname.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For information, call 360-933-1927 or visit Brotha Dudes’ Facebook page.
COMMERCIAL NIGHT MARKET RETURNS
The Commercial Street Night Market returns to downtown Bellingham 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, with more than 20 vendors.
Vendors include Jessica Mucha Art, Wander, which has a collection of handmade goods, and Forget Me Not Salon and Spa. This will be in addition to performances and food vendors on the 1300 block of Commercial Street. For details and a full list of vendors, visit downtownBellingham.com.
OTHER TIDBITS
The Mad Hatter Vintage Clothing Store is having a going-out-of-business sale, with 30 percent off store merchandise. The store has been at its 1327 Railroad Ave. space for 27 years. Owner Claudia Anderson said the store had a good run and wanted to thank the community for its support over the years. ... Betty Be Good Boutique at Birch Bay Square is making plans to open a second store, which will be in Bellingham. According to its Facebook page, the store plans to open in the Bakerview Fred Meyer retail shopping center sometime this fall. ... A state liquor license application was submitted to change the name and ownership of Daphne’s at 1200 10th St., Suite 102. The proposed new name is Galloway’s Cocktail Bar and the applicant is Gene Shannon. According to Daphne’s Facebook page, a last-day event will be on Sunday, Sept. 25. ... Fairhaven Antique Mall announced on its Facebook page that it is closing as the owner, Lisa Distler, plans to retire. Sales are underway, with a closing date planned for Saturday, Oct. 1. ... Discovery Music Academy has moved into a new space at 4202 Meridian St., Suite 205, in the Bellingham Business Park. According to a news release, the move will allow the academy to expand its offerings. For details on the organization, visit DiscoveryMusicAcademy.com. ... An update on the Evil Dead 2, which is being designed by Bellingham’s Space Goat Productions and went through a Kickstarter campaign: The campaign ended last month, garnering $722,622 in pledges, 10 times the original goal of $70,000.
