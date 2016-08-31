School investigates email disparaging black students as hack

A private Roman Catholic university in New Jersey is investigating whether its housing director's email account was compromised after students received an email under her name that disparaged black students.
The Record reports (http://bit.ly/2c6PJxb ) the email from Laura Pierotti's account to students, faculty and staff at Felician University says in part that black students had bad attitudes.
University President Anne Prisco says in an email to the university that Pierotti's account appears to have been compromised by someone who was trying to "disparage her and the university." Prisco urged students not to rush to judgment in condemning Pierotti.
Pierotti didn't respond to requests seeking comment.
