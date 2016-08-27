Nebraska band goes hi-tech for high-stepping halftime shows

The Cornhusker Marching Band has new instruments to play as they prepare for and perform during this fall's football season.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2bMlM6G ) that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln group has leased 320 iPad Mini 4's for three years.
Music, drills, formations and movements will be available at the touch of their screens.
The software puts sheet music in a format that allows scrolling and playing at the same time, allowing members to mark sections along the way. A metronome and tuner are built in. The drill software helps improve the musicians' synchronization by providing individual coordinates for each member.
The Cornhusker band is now in step with Ohio State University, which adopted the iPads in 2014. The University of Oklahoma also uses the technology.
