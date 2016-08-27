New eatery in Bellingham aims to offer complete dining experience

Timothy Shea is a foodie who wants to operate a restaurant that provides a complete dining experience, something he believes he now has in place in Bellingham.
Shea recently opened Hundred North, which is next to the Mount Baker Theatre at 100 N. Commercial St. The restaurant offers a fine-dining seasonal menu based on local foods while maintaining a relaxed Bellingham-style casualness.
The current menu offers a variety of main dishes, including king salmon, black cod, steak and a burger called The Beast. Much of the meat and other ingredients are locally sourced. Most of the fish, for example, is coming from local fisherman Jeremy Brown, Shea said. Prices will range from $6-$14 for small bite items to $19-$30 for main dishes, Shea said.
Shea said he interviewed 30 potential chefs before choosing Nathan Huntington. Huntington, who studied at the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Ore., helped open L20 in Chicago and led the team to three Michelin Guide stars in 2010, according to ChicagoGourmet.org.
Along with the goal of offering high-quality local food, Shea said he wants to make the hospitality top-notch. He believes in a team approach to serving customers, whether it is the manager, server or Shea himself stopping by the table, answering questions about the food.
“I want to show people what it’s like to have the whole dining experience,” he said.
Shea has lived in the area for 10 years and understands the challenges of having a fine-dining restaurant in Bellingham by watching places he enjoyed like Prospect Street Cafe and Nimbus go out of business. He thinks Bellingham has grown as a foodie town in that time and is encouraged by other recent arrivals. Keeping in mind the challenging climate, Shea said he’s taking a slightly different approach he hopes will improve the restaurant’s chances for success, including adding a strong cocktail component and paying attention to the Mount Baker Theatre crowd.
That restaurant also will stay open later in the hope of catching theater-goers after evening events. The main restaurant is open 5-10 p.m., while the bar stays open until 1 a.m.
“I’ve had a lot of people asking about the hours and know they are interested in coming in after the show,” Shea said.
Meals will be made when ordered and not subjected to heat lamps, so Shea is encouraging customers to make reservations, which can be done online at hundrednorth.com or by phone at 360-594-6000. Walk-ins are welcome, but Shea said they might limit seating at certain times in order to maintain a consistent flow and a certain level of service.
For now Hundred North will be open evenings Tuesday through Sunday, but Shea is considering adding lunch and brunch menus.
Customers should be able to regularly find Shea at the restaurant, because he rarely wants to be anywhere else.
“I feel like I finally found my calling,” Shea said. “(Running a restaurant) means more hours, but I am really enjoying it.”
UPCOMING SEAFEAST LANDS 13 VENDORS
Bellingham’s first SeaFeast has signed 13 food vendors, with offerings including traditional barbecue grilled salmon from the Lummi Nation.
The vendors will be at Zuanich Point Park 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the second day of the two-day event that focuses on showcasing local seafood and the area’s maritime heritage. Along with seafood, SeaFeast will have a variety of other food options, including pizza, Mexican food and deli sandwiches.
Here’s a list of the food vendors planning to attend: Aloha Poke, Bare Bones Bar BQ, Bare Bones Grilled Fish, Crabby Crab Cakes & Crepes, Deli’cious Mischief, Desire Fish, Drayton Harbor Oysters, Excellent Kettle Corn, Jalapenos, Lummi Nation Traditional Salmon BBQ Grilling, Paellaworks, Pizza’zza and Simmering Tava.
NEW OWNER TAKES OVER JIMMY’S SANDWICH SHOP
Jimmy’s Vietnamese Sandwich Bar has a new owner who plans to keep the restaurant open year-round and has expanded the menu.
Bryan McDonald took over operations earlier this year at the restaurant, which is in Fairhaven at 1323 11th St. Along with the sandwiches, other menu items now include pho, noodle bowls and salads. The restaurant, which hadbeen open seasonally, is now open year-round.
The restaurant is currently open six days a week (closed Sundays); in September the schedule will change to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Also in September, McDonald plans to change the name to Saigon Sally’s. For further details, call 360-933-1237.
OTHER TIDBITS
Several changes have taken place at the Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel. Poppe’s 360 Neighborhood Pub in the hotel recently added lunch and is now open 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. each day. With the change, minors are allowed in the dining area for lunch and dinner. Chinuk, a restaurant that is also inside Four Points, is now open only for breakfast, 6-11 a.m. daily. The hotel also has a new general manager. John Burns, who most recently was a general manager at Hotel Telluride in Colorado, has more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, according to a news release. The hotel is at 714 Lakeway Drive. ... Bellingham-based DeWaard & Bode recently opened a 15,000-square-foot store near the Burlington Costco at 1611 S. Burlington Blvd. The store sells appliances, furniture and mattresses.
