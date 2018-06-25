Bellingham construction company sued by EEOC over disability discrimination

A Bellingham-based construction company is being sued for violating the Americans with Disability Act.
The lawsuit was filed against Diamond B Constructors, Inc. by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. According to the lawsuit, Angela Watson was hired to work on a reconstruction project at the Andeavor Anacortes Refinery (formerly known as Tesoro Refinery).
Watson, a certified pipefitter, disclosed to her direct supervisor that she has epilepsy that was under control through medication and was able to work without restriction, according to the news release from the EEOC. The supervisor and other Diamond B supervisors concluded that she could not work at heights and terminated her contract.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. The agency said that the lawsuit was filed after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement. It seeks monetary damages on behalf of Watson as well as other measures, which typically includes training on anti-discrimination laws.
An email message sent to Diamond B was not immediately returned late Monday afternoon. The company employs around 250 people in this area and was acquired in January by Harris Companies of St. Paul, Minn. Harris Companies was also named in the lawsuit.
