Amazon Prime members, it's finally discount time at Bellingham Whole Foods

A national Whole Foods Market announcement from last month is coming into action locally.
Starting Wednesday, the Bellingham store at 1030 Lakeway Drive will join others statewide in offering Amazon Prime member savings.
In addition to qualifying for specific spotlight sales, Prime shoppers will receive another 10 percent off on hundreds of sale items in the store. You'll know by the color-coded signs: blue for Prime savings, yellow for the additional 10 percent off.
Washington is joining Oregon and several other states in this rollout. The map at amazon.com/primesavings shows how the program has expanded rapidly coast to coast.
How it works: Download the Whole Foods app and log into it using your Amazon Prime login. At the end of your shopping trip, scan your code from the app for the savings. You also can use your mobile phone number at checkout, as long as it's linked to your Amazon account.
More information is at wholefoodsmarket.com/prime-savings-faq.
