A Bellingham company will pay more than $63,000 for Medical Leave Act violations

A Bellingham-based roofing company has paid more than $63,000 to a former employee after a federal investigation found the company violated requirements related to the Family and Medical Leave Act.
Mt. Baker Roofing paid $31,743 in lost wages and increased medical expenses as well as the same amount in further compensation, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
According to the agency's investigation, Mt. Baker Roofing knew of the employee's serious health condition but failed to inform him that he was eligible for protections from the Family and Medical Leave Act. Along with not informing the employee about eligibility to take leave, investigators found the company wrongfully terminated the worker.
A message left for Mt. Baker Roofing co-owner Diana Johnson was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
The employee did not seek to be rehired by Mt. Baker Roofing, according to the U.S. Department of Labor news release. With the payments to the employee, the case has been resolved, said Jose Carnevali, a spokesman for the agency.
The act entitles eligible employees to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons with the continuation of group health insurance coverage under the same terms as if the employee had not taken leave.
