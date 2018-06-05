Openings, a closure and major remodels. Here's an update on Bellingham eateries.

Change is a common feature in Whatcom County eateries and that remains the case in downtown Bellingham.
Here's an update:
▪ El Capitan's is now open at 1201 Cornwall Ave., across the street from Eat Restaurant. The eatery offers gourmet sausages, pretzels.
Hours are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
▪ Ciao Thyme announced on its Facebook page that it has closed the cafe portion of its business. The reason for the closure was so the business could refocus its attention on special events and dinners in its event room, according to the Facebook post.
▪ Pure Bliss Desserts is in the midst of a major remodel. In a Facebook post it noted that along with expanding into a nearby space, it is remodeling the front part of the store and adding a new awning. It will also mean an expansion of its baking area, with more dessert choices once the expansion is complete.
▪ Chocolate Necessities is also busy working on its move into 1408 Commercial St., near the Mount Baker Theatre. The plan is to be open in late June, according to its latest Facebook post. In the meantime the factory on Guide Meridian remains open to the public.
▪ The Wild Oat Bakery & Cafe is nearly ready to opening as it waits for some final equipment to arrive, according to its Facebook page. The vegan cafe, which plans on offering organic and healthy lunch and dinner options, is going into 1305 Cornwall Ave.
