What if shoes were built just for you? Automated plant brings craft to Ferndale

A look inside a new 43,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Ferndale Take a look inside Flowbuilt Manufacturing in Ferndale, which makes custom-built shoes and insoles. Flowbuilt is owned by Superfeet and makes footwear based on detailed custom information. Evan Abell ×

SHARE COPY LINK Take a look inside Flowbuilt Manufacturing in Ferndale, which makes custom-built shoes and insoles. Flowbuilt is owned by Superfeet and makes footwear based on detailed custom information. Evan Abell