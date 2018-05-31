Opening day announced for Bellingham Hobby Lobby store

For Whatcom County Hobby Lobby fans, it's nearly time.
The craft and home decor retailer announced that it's opening its doors to the Bellingham store at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 4. The store is opening in the former Costco building on Meridian Street, near Sierra Trading Post and HomeGoods.
The Bellingham store will be the 16th location in Washington state. At 61,000 square feet, the store will have more than 70,000 products, including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, jewelry making and scrapbooking supplies.
"The success of our stores in Washington is a good indicator that Bellingham shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market," said Kelly Black, director of marketing, in a news release.
Once open, hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.
Based in Oklahoma City, Hobby Lobby began as Greco, a picture frame company, in 1970. Today Hobby Lobby is considered the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the U.S.
