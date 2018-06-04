Apartment boom: Another big project proposed in Fairhaven district

A major apartment project is being proposed for Fairhaven's business district.
The proposed project is a multi-story building that has 59 apartment units and commercial space on the ground floor at McKenzie Avenue and 11th Street. It will also have parking on two levels.
A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, to talk about the project. The meeting will be held in the Bellingham Cruise Terminal at 355 Harris Ave. The public can comment on the project and project officials will be available to answer questions. For questions about the meeting, call 360-671-0312.
This is one of several projects being proposed in the south part of Bellingham. A 35-unit apartment project called Fairhaven Tower is expected to get started this year at 12th Street and Harris Avenue, while an 80-unit apartment project is being proposed on top of the former CHS Northwest True Value store at 3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway. Fairhaven Harbor, a 60-unit apartment project, is under construction on the 800 block of Harris Avenue.
