Alaska Air ending this Bellingham service at the end of summer

Alaska Airlines is ending its non-stop flights between Bellingham and Portland.
The airline informed the Port of Bellingham that it is eliminating its daily flight effective Aug. 25, said Sunil Harman, director of aviation for the port.
Harman didn't have official details on why Alaska decided to end this service, directing further questions to Alaska. The airline didn't immediately respond to email and phone messages on Tuesday afternoon.
The elimination of the flight appears to be part of several changes on the West Coast. According to an article on the Sierra Wave Media website, Alaska officials cited the retirement of the Q400 aircraft and a pilot shortage as a reason it was ending service at Mammoth Yosemite Airport. In the article it noted other markets that would be impacted by service cuts included Pasco, Sun Valley, Idaho, and Eugene, Ore.
