You're likely to see more Canadian license plates in Whatcom this weekend

This weekend is expected to be a busy one at the border.
May 21 is Victoria Day, giving many Canadians a three-day weekend to travel into the U.S. With the Canadian dollar relatively weak at around 78 cents compared to the U.S. dollar, travel is still expected to be heavy at the five Whatcom County border crossings.
When it comes to crossing the border into British Columbia, the Canada Border Services Agency is asking travelers to plan ahead and consider driving during early non-peak hours, 6-8 a.m. Wait times are expected to be longer, particularly in the afternoon and evenings.
Monday tends to be the busiest day of the long weekend at the border.
The busiest crossings last year were at the Peace Arch and Pacific Highway truck crossing in Blaine.
