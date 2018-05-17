Here's what's happening with that 590-foot ship in Bellingham Bay

For the first time in about two decades, the Bellingham Shipping Terminal is sending wood to other markets.
Earlier this week the 590-foot MV African Egret arrived in Bellingham Bay and has been loading about 5.2 million board feet of logs, according to Port of Bellingham spokesman Mike Hogan. The wood is being shipped to China where it will be used for housing construction and furniture production, he said. Loading is nearly complete, so the ship is expected to leave early next week, Hogan said.
This is part of a strategy by the port to increase the shipping activity out of Bellingham. Last fall the MV Diana Bolten unloaded organic corn and soybeans that went to local markets.
The company that is shipping the logs, GrandCamp International LLC, has a 5-year lease with the port that includes using 5 acres of waterfront property near the shipping terminal.
Hogan said no new ships are scheduled to arrive at the shipping terminal at this time, but added the port is pursuing several prospects that involve products not shipped in containers, also known as break-bulk shipping.
The last time wood products went through the shipping terminal was when the Georgia-Pacific pulp and tissue mills were in operation on Bellingham's waterfront. The pulp mill portion of the facility shut down in 2001.
The shipping terminal is closed to the public, but Hogan has said the best viewing areas are probably at Western Washington University.
Comments