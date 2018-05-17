Here's what's happening with that 590-foot ship in Bellingham Bay

SHARE COPY LINK Logs are loaded onto the MV African Egret on Wednesday, May 16, in Bellingham. The 590-foot ship will have about 5.2 million board feet of logs loaded before heading to China. Evan Abell

Logs are loaded onto the MV African Egret on Wednesday, May 16, in Bellingham. The 590-foot ship will have about 5.2 million board feet of logs loaded before heading to China. Evan Abell