Pat Alesse prepares Easter chocolates at the C-Shop in Birch Bay. The C-Shop will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the coming weeks, opening every day this summer.
Business

Whatcom Business Update: Summer standards ready, retail openings and a wine bar

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

May 15, 2018 05:00 AM

Here's an update on business activity happening around Whatcom County:

Another sign that summertime is nearly here in Whatcom County: The C Shop in Birch Bay is now open during the weekends. Hours for the ice cream, cafe and candy store are 3-10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

One other Birch Bay landmark, the Birch Bay Waterslides, will be opening a little later than usual this year. According to its website, maintenance issues will keep it from opening on Memorial Day weekend. It is aiming for a June 2 opening for weekends. It will be open everyday starting June 23 through Sept. 3.

The Habitat for Humanity Store at 1825 Cornwall Ave. is expanding next door into the former Woodsmiths space at 1821 Cornwall Ave. A grand opening is set for 10 a..m. to 5 p.m. on May 19 and will have refreshments, games and raffles.

A state liquor license application was submitted for a wine bar near Home Depot. The proposed business name is Noir Wine Bar & Boutique at 321 Telegraph Road. The applicants are Debbie Corzine, Abbey Soderbom and Alvin Burney Jr.

Building permit applications were submitted for the Ashley Furniture Home Store that's going into Bellis Fair mall, near Dick's Sporting Goods. The new store is expected to open this fall.

Goods Local Brews is now open for business. It is a taproom at 2620 Northwest Ave., which is also home to Goods Nursery and Produce in the Columbia neighborhood.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

