Whatcom Business Update: Summer standards ready, retail openings and a wine bar

Here's an update on business activity happening around Whatcom County:
▪ Another sign that summertime is nearly here in Whatcom County: The C Shop in Birch Bay is now open during the weekends. Hours for the ice cream, cafe and candy store are 3-10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
▪ One other Birch Bay landmark, the Birch Bay Waterslides, will be opening a little later than usual this year. According to its website, maintenance issues will keep it from opening on Memorial Day weekend. It is aiming for a June 2 opening for weekends. It will be open everyday starting June 23 through Sept. 3.
▪ The Habitat for Humanity Store at 1825 Cornwall Ave. is expanding next door into the former Woodsmiths space at 1821 Cornwall Ave. A grand opening is set for 10 a..m. to 5 p.m. on May 19 and will have refreshments, games and raffles.
▪ A state liquor license application was submitted for a wine bar near Home Depot. The proposed business name is Noir Wine Bar & Boutique at 321 Telegraph Road. The applicants are Debbie Corzine, Abbey Soderbom and Alvin Burney Jr.
▪ Building permit applications were submitted for the Ashley Furniture Home Store that's going into Bellis Fair mall, near Dick's Sporting Goods. The new store is expected to open this fall.
▪ Goods Local Brews is now open for business. It is a taproom at 2620 Northwest Ave., which is also home to Goods Nursery and Produce in the Columbia neighborhood.
