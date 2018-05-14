Want a little sweetness to book-buying experience? New cafe coming to Fairhaven

SHARE COPY LINK Shannon and Christy Fox, founders of Evolve Chocolate Truffles, talk about what goes into their handmade, small-batch chocolates. They say they're out to "evolve" consumer's collective palette through chocolate. Lisa Gruwell Spicer

Shannon and Christy Fox, founders of Evolve Chocolate Truffles, talk about what goes into their handmade, small-batch chocolates. They say they're out to "evolve" consumer's collective palette through chocolate. Lisa Gruwell Spicer