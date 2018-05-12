Games where people interact with each other? It's a growing thing in Bellingham

Greg Larson, left, Rene Delara, Jasdeep Pannu and Alex Gorman play Magic: The Gathering at Pair o' Dice Games Thursday in Bellingham. Pair O' Dice Games, 4152 Meridian, Suite 113, joins other businesses that sell games and regularly host game nights where anyone can bring their games into the store and play with whoever else is there. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com