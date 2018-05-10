Here's what's changing at the landmark hotel near Bellingham's airport

A major hotel near the airport is under new management.
Hotel Bellingham, which was known for years as the Hampton Inn until it dropped the brand last July, was recently purchased by an ownership group and is being managed by Providence Hospitality Partners of Denver. Providence manages a variety of hotels, including the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center on Lakeway Drive.
Hotel Bellingham is at 3985 Bennett Drive, just off Interstate 5 near the Bellingham International Airport. Along with having 132 rooms, a fitness center and swimming pool, the hotel operates Fox Hall, a 3,700-square-foot meeting and event space.
In a news release, Providence Hospitality announced that Dana Weber will be the general manager. Weber previously worked at Four Points Bellingham for 12 years, the last five as assistant general manager.
The ownership group is currently finalizing plans for a major renovation project as well as possibly partnering with a hotel brand, said Weber, adding the company hopes to announce details on that soon.
For now Hotel Bellingham will keep its amenities in place, including a free hot breakfast and free WiFi. The hotel has also retained its staff, which is around 25 people.
"It's a great team we have in place," Weber said.
Weber said he's excited about the opportunity of managing this hotel in north Bellingham. Several new hotels have arrived in that area in the past five years. Demand has remained strong, however, to the point that it has swallowed up the new supply.
"We've noticed a lot of Canadian travelers who are staying in this area, as well as turnaround workers," Weber said, referring to the construction workers who do the temporary work at Whatcom's two oil refineries. "We see a lot of opportunity here."
The purchase price of Hotel Bellingham was not disclosed and the ownership group was identified as Today's VI, LLC. The new owners had previously purchased what is now Four Points by Sheraton in 2004, according to a news release. The appraised value of the property is nearly $7.9 million, according to records at the Whatcom County Assessor & Treasurer website.
For details about Hotel Bellingham, visit HotelBellingham.com.
