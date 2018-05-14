How does a $43-an-hour job in Whatcom sound? This could get you there.

SHARE COPY LINK A growing demand for construction workers has led Bellingham Technical College to offer a new program in carpentry. Build Your Future, a national nonprofit, says more than 1.5 million skilled craft professionals will be needed in the next four years. Build Your Future Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

