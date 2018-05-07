More construction underway near the former Meridian Costco. Here are the details.

A makeover of the area around the former Meridian Costco building is continuing with a new building.
Construction recently started on a new single-story building at 4303 Meridian St., near the former Billy McHale's restaurant. The 4,584-square-foot building will be home to a Starbucks drive-through and one other unannounced tenant, according to building permit applications submitted to the city.
Starbucks did not return emails seeking details on the project. The permit applications indicate that along with a drive-through area, it will have an outdoor patio area. Starbucks has a cafe nearby at 4285 Meridian St. which doesn't have a drive-through. The coffee company had a similar situation seven years ago in Sunset Square. When it opened a drive-through location there, it closed the nearby cafe that was in the mall and didn't have a drive-through.
Starbucks currently has 14 cafes in Bellingham.
Construction of the new building is happening while the former Costco building is going through a major remodel. HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post had grand openings in that building on April 29; Hobby Lobby is aiming for a June opening. Summit Trampoline Park plans to open in October.
