This new Bellingham taproom will have eight beers, two ciders and a neighborhood vibe

A new taproom opening this week aims to be a neighborhood hangout and a place where customers can pick up local produce and flowers.

Goods Local Brews is in the final inspection phase before it opens to the public at 2620 Northwest Ave., which is also home to Goods Nursery and Produce in the Columbia neighborhood. It will have eight beers and two ciders on tap, all from local breweries.

Cory Bakker, who owns the taproom with his wife Molly May Fay and business partner Tim Miller, said the goal is for it to be a place that has the where-everyone-knows-your-name feel to it. It will also be family friendly, with some food and soda on the menu.

Bakker said they wanted an additional feature to the produce and nursery spot, which opened six years ago and only sells Washington-grown flowers, vegetables and fruit.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The taproom will have indoor and outdoor seating as well as regular visits from the A Que Tacos food truck during the week. On weekends Bakker said they plan to have other food trucks visit.

Once open, hours at the taproom will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. After the taproom opens, the nursery and produce stand will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Further details, including details on an opening date, can be found on the company's Facebook page.