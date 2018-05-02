Here's what a developer plans to build in Bellingham near the freeway

A commercial storage facility is being planned on a busy stretch near Interstate 5.
The city received applications for the project that includes three buildings at 825 Lincoln St., near the Sehome Classic Car Wash. According to the permit application public notice, Building A is three stories tall, while the other two buildings are one story. Space for all three buildings total around 40,000 square feet.
The project will require drainage improvements as well as customer parking.
Public comments are being taken on the environmental impacts of the proposed project. Comments are due May 10 and can be emailed to City Planner Brian Smart at bsmart@cob.org. For more information on the project, call 360-778-8355.
