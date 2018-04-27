Grand opening time is here for two stores at Bellingham's former Costco building

The time has arrived for two major retailers going into the former Costco building.
HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 29 at 4321 Meridian St. HomeGoods offers products for every room in a house at low prices, according to a company press release. The company plans to have 65 full-time and part-time positions at the Bellingham store, which is the 11th in the Seattle market.
Sierra Trading Post offers low prices on brand-name outdoor merchandise, according to its press release. As part of the grand opening, the store is donating $10,000 to the Whatcom Family YMCA's summer adventure camp.
Hobby Lobby is planning to open its store in that building on June 4, while Summit Trampoline Park is expected to open in October.
In other business news:
▪ Book Fare Cafe in the Village Books building in Fairhaven has closed. According to a Facebook post, the cafe closed on April 21. No immediate announcement on what's next for that space.
▪ A Washington State restaurant/lounge liquor license application was submitted for 1327 Railroad Ave., in the former Mad Hatter Clothing space. The proposed business name is Bantam and the applicant is Ben Scholtz.
