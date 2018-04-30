New retail space means opportunity for this longtime Bellingham business

Bayside Coin & Jewelry is in a new spot and the owners believe customers will enjoy some of the improvements.
The jewelry store moved from Barkley Village into the business center at 1732 Iowa St., near Dewey Griffin Subaru, earlier this month. The new space has less retail showroom area but included separate rooms for specific services and better parking, said John Neeter, who has operated the store with his brothers Charles and Robert for 25 years.
The separate rooms include a custom design center as well as a coin room and an area for gold exchange.
The custom design area is a good addition for customers who want a unique item, particularly for weddings and anniversaries, said Neeter. These days it's common for someone to come in with a design they saw on websites like Pinterest, where they can incorporate it into a design on the computer and then get it done in a few weeks.
John Neeter said the business has grown steadily over the years. Along with the jewelry sales, coin collecting has grown, sparked by interest from children and adults over the quarters with the different states and national parks.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, closed Sunday. Details about the business can be found at BaysideJewelers.com or PacificRimCoins.com.
