Friday is your last chance for a downtown chocolate fix, at least until June

A downtown dessert place is moving into a spot that might be tempting for Mt. Baker Theatre-goers.
Chocolate Necessities will have its last day at 1426 Cornwall Ave. on Friday, April 27. Owner Kevin Buck said he will take some time to move into the new space at 1408 Commercial St., opening in June.
The new space is just steps away for people leaving events at the Mt. Baker Theatre, so Buck sees a potential boost from the evening crowds as a result. The new space will have new equipment and Buck plans on adding flavors to the selection of Italian ice cream as well as adding to its beer and wine selection. The chocolates will remain a staple of the dessert cafe.
While moving its downtown store, Chocolate Necessities' store at 4600 Meridian St. will keep its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The company was founded in 1986 and opened the downtown cafe in 2010.
Pure Bliss Desserts has put in building permit applications to expand into the space Chocolate Necessities is leaving.
