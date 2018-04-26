Here are the details on that building construction work in the Barkley district

A major building expansion will add more medical offices in the Barkley district.
Work has started on the Barkley Medical Center building at 2075 Barkley Blvd. The expansion will add about 6,000-square-feet of space on two floors at the northeast corner of the building. Work is expected to be completed in September, said Jeff Kochman of the Bellingham development firm AMBK Group.
Whatcom Eye Surgeons and Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center are expanding into the new space, while other spaces are available for lease on both floors, Kochman said.
The project will have the same architect and general contractor from the original building project. RMC Architects is handling the design, while Scoboria Construction is doing the expansion work.
This is one of two major projects happening in the area. Nearby, at 1985 Barkley Blvd., groundbreaking is expected to start this spring on a 50,000-square-foot office building.
