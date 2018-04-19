Ready to toast the later sunset? Here are some Bellingham options.

In liquid refreshment news...
Bellingham Beer Week is underway with a variety of events including Beer Olympics at Kulshan, the Cornhole Championship of the Universe at Aslan Brewing and the Inaugural Wander Paper Airplane Contest. If you ever thought you needed a beer after a yoga session, Menace Brewing has you covered with a beer and yoga class on April 28.
For those looking to learn about the industry, Chuckanut Brewery is hosting a lecture series.
Beer week also coincides with the opening of Firefly Venue & Lounge, which is at the former Green Frog space at 1015 N. State St. That opening is scheduled to happen at 6 p.m. on April 20.
For details on all the events happening through April 28, visit BellinghamBeerWeek.com.
Also, Pepper Sisters has started offering a happy hour with new appetizers and deals on drinks. It happens 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Details can be found on its website.
