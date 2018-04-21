Bellingham company wants to empower others, one chocolate bite at a time

Paul Newman and Ari Lee-Newman visit the Bihar region of northern India during their honeymoon in 2014. Newman and Lee-Newman spent their honeymoon distributing vitamin A to children in rural villages for Vitamin Angels. During that honeymoon they also decided to create a business geared toward helping people, which led to the Bija, a chocolate bar company based in Bellingham. Matt Dayka/Vitamin Angels Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald