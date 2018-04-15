Here's when this remodeled sausage and pretzel place and other Bellingham eateries will open

When it comes to retail business activity, there's still plenty happening around Whatcom County. Here's a weekly update of what's going on:
▪ Saltine, a new restaurant going into the former Real McCoy space at 114 Prospect St., is hoping to open at the end of April, according to a voicemail message at the restaurant. Details about the restaurant, including its menu, can be found at SaltineBellingham.com.
▪ A state liquor license application was submitted for 4277 Meridian St. Suite 102, currently home to Teriyaki House near Best Buy. The proposed new business name is Hokkai Ramen & Sushi, and the applicants are Hoi Wong and Yukmui Lee.
▪ Dollar Wise Animal Clinic announced on its Facebook page that it closed on Wednesday, April 11. The clinic had been in Bakerview Square at 414 W. Bakerview Road, Suite 101. For details about getting pet records transferred, email dollarwiseanimalclinic@gmail.com.
▪ A new frozen yogurt store is coming to Lynden. Lynden Fro-Yo is going into Bender Plaza, 8874 Bender Road, Suite 104. According to its Facebook page, the store is planning to open sometime in April.
▪ Brotha Dudes is at work getting ready its second location at 3098 Northwest Ave., near Yeager's Sporting Goods. According to the company's website, the Northwest Avenue Brotha Dudes will have a patio, bakery, beer on tap, live music and be open from breakfast late into the night. They are planning to open in May.
▪ El Capitan's, a gourmet sausages and pretzel place, is continuing its remodeling work at its new space at 1201 Cornwall Ave. According to its website, El Capitan's is planning to open in May.
