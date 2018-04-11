Are these proposed townhomes or apartments going up in your neighborhood?

As city officials debate how best to solve a tight rental market in Bellingham, plans are in the works to build new townhomes in Fairhaven and apartment buildings elsewhere.
The city's planning and community development department has received an application to build six townhomes at 1314 Old Fairhaven Parkway, near the American Alpine Institute.
The project is currently in the design review permit stage, with public comments being accepted until April 18. The public can send comments or request information by email to Planner Jackie Lynch at jlynch@cob.org. People can also call Lynch at 360-778-8350.
Here's an update on a couple other projects happening around Bellingham:
▪ A proposed project at 936 21st St. in the Happy Valley neighborhood is in the public review process. It would have two apartments buildings for a total of 10 units. Public comments are due April 12 and can be sent by email to Planner Brian Smart at bsmart@cob.org. For questions, call 360-778-8355.
▪ An application was submitted for the next phase of a project at 1300 Mahogany Ave., north of the Bellingham Costco building. This phase consists of 130 apartment units in a three-story building as well as four townhouses. The first phase involves the construction of 330 homes nearby.
Comments on this second phase are due by April 20. Comments can be emailed to Senior Planner Kathy Bell at kbell@cob.org. For more information about this project, call 360-778-8347.
