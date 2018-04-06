The makeover of the former Sears space at Bellis Fair will soon include this retailer

A popular furniture store will be opening at Bellis Fair mall later this year.
Ashley Furniture is planning to occupy space in the former Sears area of the mall that wasn't used by Dick's Sporting Goods, said Austin Israelsky, general manager at the mall.
The space will be a little smaller than the nearby Dick's Sporting Goods anchor space, but larger than some of the mid-size spaces in the mall like the Macy's Home Store near Kohl's. Construction is expected to start soon with the goal of having the space ready before the holiday shopping season this fall, Israelsky said.
The main entrance to the store will be on the side of the building closer to Target, utilizing that large parking area, he said.
Ashley Furniture has a HomeStore in Burlington and offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor furniture, according to its website. Mattresses, rugs and home decor products are also typically in its HomeStore.
"We think Ashley Furniture will be a great addition to the mall and will serve a great need in this area," Israelsky said.
Putting in a furniture store in Bellis Fair is a bit different for the mall. Israelsky said the retail landscape is changing quite a bit and that mall-goers are looking for more one-stop destinations to do their shopping.
The mall has been going through a makeover since the beginning of the year. The Target store is in the midst of a major renovation while remaining open and several spaces have become available as two clothing stores are among several tenants that have left. Other new tenants have opened in the mall as well, including a dog grooming business.
Ashley Furniture is a family-owned company with stores across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and Asia.
