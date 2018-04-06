Opening dates are set, now this new Bellingham store just has to hire staff

As Hobby Lobby gets closer to opening its Bellingham store, it has begun the hiring process for about 50 employees.
The company announced in a news release that full-time employees will start at $15.70 an hour while part-time employees will start at $11.50 an hour, the state's minimum wage.
The Bellingham store, which is taking about 61,000 square feet of space in the former Costco building at 4313 Meridian St., is scheduled to open on June 4, according to its website. The website also has information about job postings.
The other two stores going into the building, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post, are planning to open at 8 a..m. on Sunday, April 29. Those two stores have around 27,000 square feet and 23,000 square feet of space respectively.
