Here's where that big catamaran in Bellingham bay is headed

A locally made whale-watching boat will soon be traveling in Puget Sound waters.
Bellingham boat-builder All American Marine launched a 73-foot catamaran into Squalicum Harbor on Monday morning, April 2. The vessel was built for Pete and Sherri Hanke of Port Townsend's Puget Sound Express, said Matt Mullett, CEO of All American Marine.
Mullett expects the catamaran to begin operations out of Edmonds on April 26.
All American Marine remains busy building boats. It recently landed a $15 million contract to build two more low-wake passenger ferries for Kitsap Transit to use in Rich Passage as well as a 149-passenger catamaran for the agency's routes between Bremerton, Port Orchard and Annapolis. It also recently finished up a 600-passenger ferry for San Francisco's Red and White Fleet.
