Spring brings flowers and road construction in Bellingham. Here are areas to avoid

With the arrival of spring, new construction projects are getting started. Here's an update on some of the local projects underway and ones expected to get started soon:
▪ Work is moving along quickly with the Waypoint Park project at Bellingham's Waterfront District near the Granary Building. Last week Bellingham's Custom Concrete Contracting Inc. poured concrete for the paths in and around the park. The park is expected to be ready for public use in May, according to the Port of Bellingham.
▪ Bellingham building permit applications were submitted to build 10 single family homes on the 4300 block of Sumac Lane in Bellingham, which is northwest of Whatcom Community College. Permits were also submitted for eight homes to be built on the 600 block of Telegraph Road, near Home Depot.
▪ The proposed two five-story apartment buildings on 109 Samish Way continues to go through the public process. It is currently in the design review permit stage, with public comment being accepted until April 9. The two apartment buildings will have about 44 housing units and about 44 parking spaces.
Comments or requests for information can be sent to City Planner Jackie Lynch. Her email is jlynch@cob.org and her phone number is 360-7788350.
▪ Work has begun to install 10 raingardens, three stormwater treatment vaults, upgrade catch basins, manholes and pedestrian ramps in the Columbia neighborhood, according to a City of Bellingham news release.
The work began on Williams Street. Intersections will be temporarily closed during work and parking will be restricted in active construction areas. Local traffic will be maintained. For more information, visit the City's website for the Columbia Rain Garden project, or call Craig Mueller, project engineer, at 360-778-7922.
▪ The city is continuing work to replace an unreliable water pipe on Donovan Avenue. In the coming months, the pipe will be replaced on Donovan Avenue from Old Fairhaven Parkway to Connolly Creek. The road is closed to through traffic at the areas of active construction. For more information, visit the city's website or call 360-778-7922.
▪ If you are heading down to Anacortes or Deception Pass, be aware that a major road project is starting on April 2. It's a new roundabout that is being built on State Route 20 at the intersection that splits off toward Deception Pass. This project is expected to be completed in July, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT is expecting traffic delays, especially during peak travel times. The agency recommends trying to avoid the peak times or use public transportation.
