Thirsty? A cider-only tavern and a French Riviera-style bar are coming to Bellingham

Here's a roundup of restaurant and bar happenings around Bellingham:
▪ A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to put in a cider-only tavern at 1228 Bay St., near The Upfront Theatre. The proposed business name is Herb's Cider.
▪ Swim Club Wet Bar announced on its Facebook page that it opening on April 2. The French Riviera-style bar is at 1147 11th St. in Fairhaven, near Village Books.
▪ Kulshan Brewing Company has come out with an unusual concoction. Teaming up with Fidalgo Coffee Roasters, Kulshan has a coffee milk stout in a can. This brew was scheduled to be released on March 31.
▪ Construction of the Taco Time restaurant near the Bellingham Costco is moving along. Last week the company submitted sign permit applications to the city.
▪ After nearly 20 years in business, Buzz Through Coffee at 2605 Meridian St. closed at the end of January. Signs on the building indicate that it was sold.
