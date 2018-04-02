A Taco Time restaurant is under construction on West Bakerview Road near the Bellingham Costco. Last week the company submitted permit applications for its signs.
Business

Thirsty? A cider-only tavern and a French Riviera-style bar are coming to Bellingham

By Dave Gallagher

April 02, 2018 10:00 AM

Here's a roundup of restaurant and bar happenings around Bellingham:

A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to put in a cider-only tavern at 1228 Bay St., near The Upfront Theatre. The proposed business name is Herb's Cider.

Swim Club Wet Bar announced on its Facebook page that it opening on April 2. The French Riviera-style bar is at 1147 11th St. in Fairhaven, near Village Books.

Kulshan Brewing Company has come out with an unusual concoction. Teaming up with Fidalgo Coffee Roasters, Kulshan has a coffee milk stout in a can. This brew was scheduled to be released on March 31.

Construction of the Taco Time restaurant near the Bellingham Costco is moving along. Last week the company submitted sign permit applications to the city.

After nearly 20 years in business, Buzz Through Coffee at 2605 Meridian St. closed at the end of January. Signs on the building indicate that it was sold.



