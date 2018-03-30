This Bellingham brewery won't open until later this spring, but you get a sneak taste

As Twin Sisters Brewing Co. moves closer to getting open in the Sunnyland neighborhood, it is introducing three new beers it made with other local breweries.
The brewery worked with Menace, Aslan and Chuckanut breweries to create three collaboration beers. Those beers will be available on tap during Collaboration Brewers Night inside Elizabeth Station at 1400 W. Holly St. The event starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 6.
Twin Sisters and Chuckanut collaborated to make Nutty Sisters, an amber colored Northwest Special Bitter, which is now available at Chuckanut. With Menace, Twin Sisters put together a Belgian-Style Tripel beer that is currently available at Menace. With Aslan, the beer Twin Sisters helped make is called Bavarian Pils, a German-style pilsner. Bavarian Pils is available March 30 at Aslan.
Twin Sisters Brewing is planning to open sometime this spring at 508 Carolina St. Details about the company can be found at twinsistersbrewing.com.
