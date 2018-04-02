Miss Mi Shoes since they closed last year? This business is bringing back their brands

Here's a roundup of business happenings around Whatcom County:
▪ Fringe Boutique, a clothing and jewelry store in the Herald Building in downtown Bellingham, has recently started selling shoes. Owner Rhiannon Troutman said she is carrying many of the brands she remembers seeing at Mi Shoes, a Bellingham store that closed last year.
"I had a lot of people come to me devastated by their (Mi Shoes') closing last year and thought I'd better pick up where they left off," Troutman said.
▪ Custom RX Shoppe Pharmacy had a grand opening ceremony on March 30 for its Ferndale location. It is at 5917 Portal Way.
▪ Affordable Acupuncture recently moved into a new space. It is now at 1321 King St., Suite 1. It has three acupuncturists and a massage therapist. Details can be found on its website or by calling 360-715-2455.
▪ Apex Fitness NW is planning to open its gym on April 9 at 1708 Kentucky St., near Kulshan Brewery's K2 facility.
It is a circuit training gym, owned by Danielle Paskewitz. She said the gym will have 50-minute classes that target specific muscle groups. The classes are offered at different times through out the day on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, so participants can choose a workout time that fits their scheduled.
The first six-week session starts on April 9. For further details, call 360-441-2812 or visit the website apexfitnessnw.com.
