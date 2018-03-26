More than a year after Costco relocated, here's when the new tenants hope to open

It's getting close to opening time for the three retailers moving into the former Costco building on Meridian Street.
HomeGoods announced on its website a grand opening celebration for April 29, with a soft opening expected to happen sooner. Sierra Trading Post is in the process of hiring and nearly ready to stock the store while Hobby Lobby still has a "coming soon" designation listed on its website.
According to original documents submitted to the city planning department, Hobby Lobby will occupy 61,640 square feet of retail space, Home Goods will take 27,185 square feet and Sierra will take 22,782 square feet. A fourth space of 21,551 square feet in the northwest side of the building does not have a tenant listed.
Hobby Lobby is a national arts-and-crafts retailer with more than 800 stores and about 32,000 employees, according to its website. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company boasts a 9.2 million square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility. The company started in 1970 with a $600 loan to David and Barbara Green, according to the company website.
Home Goods and Sierra Trading Post are operated by TJX, which owns a variety of national retail chains including TJ Maxx and Marshalls. Home Goods offers a wide variety of home decor products, including furniture, lighting, rugs, bedding, bath and outdoor products. The stores receive shipments every week, according to its website.
Sierra Trading Post offers discount prices for outdoor clothes and equipment. According to the company website it also offers home and pet products, as well as gardening and patio products.
