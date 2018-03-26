Bar, cafe among new businesses opening in Bellingham

Big Love Juice opened on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the Herald Building at 1149 N. State St. Along with a wide variety of juice drinks, Big Love serves bowls filled with ingredients ranging from blueberries and other fruit to baked chard leaves and micro greens. It is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Sunday 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Details can be found at biglovejuice.com.
A bar called Red Rum has opened at 113 E. Magnolia St.
Hardware Sales is having a grand opening celebration for its new lawn and garden equipment center near the main store at 2100 James St. The center offers sales, service and repair. The grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 26. Local woodcarver Steve Backus will be giving demonstrations.
C Street Soaps is moving to the Sycamore Square building in Fairhaven. Owner Chris Ortiz said in a news release that he hopes to have the business ready at the beginning of May. The new space will be primarily used to design and make soap, but it will also have a small retail space where customers can make purchases and use the Build Your Own soap service. For further details about its business, visit the company's Facebook page.
Never miss a local story.
After national retailer Claire's filed for bankruptcy reorganization last week it released a list of underperforming stores it plans to close. The stores in Bellingham and Burlington were not on that list.
Comments