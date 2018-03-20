Have a craving for Anthony's clam chowder? Now you can buy it in this store

Those who have a hankering for Anthony's clam chowder but don't want to sit down at the restaurant now have a convenient new option.
The restaurant chain announced on Facebook that it is now selling its clam chowder at several Costco stores, including in Bellingham. The package will have two 24-ounce containers of the chowder as well as two sourdough bread bowls.
The soups are available at seven Costco stores in western Washington, with plans to roll out the product to more Costco stores in the coming weeks.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments