Many road projects are underway in Whatcom. Here's how long construction will last.

With the peak road construction season nearly here, the state and the city of Bellingham are getting a head start on several projects in Whatcom County.
Many of the projects involve fairly minor work that will have a few lane closures, but there is one major project that is expected to get started next month near Deming. Here's a rundown on what's happening:
Roundabout work starts next month
Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation met with the public last week to share plans about a roundabout on the Mt. Baker Highway at the intersection of State Route 9, also known as Valley Highway.
Blaine-based contractor Colacurcio Brothers is building the roundabout from April to June. The work will require some lane closures, sometimes around-the-clock, according to WSDOT spokeswoman Andrea Petrich. The reason for the roundabout is to make it safer for drivers on Valley Highway to turn left onto Mt. Baker Highway.
Lane closures on Interstate 5
Work to improve storm water drainage along I-5 between Bellingham and Burlington began this week, with Lynden-based Faber Construction leading the project.
Single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be common through Friday along this stretch of freeway.
Work continues at Nooksack bridge
Bellingham's Razz Construction is continuing work this week on repairing the Nooksack Bridge on Guide Meridian, a project that began in January.
This week's work will have a northbound lane closure each night through Thursday.
Construction on road near Costco begins
Work has begun to build Mahogany Avenue in the area just north of Costco. The road will connect Northwest Drive and Arctic Avenue, which should help ease traffic on nearby Bakerview Road.
Along with two car lanes, Mahogany Avenue will have sidewalks, bike lanes and curbs. Drivers should expect to see flaggers in the area, with construction expected to last through 2018.
Stormwater work in Sunset Drive area
Two stormwater systems are being installed in the James Street and Sunset Drive area. Drivers can expect short periods of single-lane traffic during construction, according to the city of Bellingham. Work on the project is expected to finish in April.
Work will take longer on Roeder Avenue
The portion of Roeder Avenue between Central and Bay streets will remain closed through April, according to a city of Bellingham news release. That is a month longer than originally planned.
Construction crews are installing utility connections for the waterfront district project, which includes the construction of Granary Avenue. Detours remain in place in that area.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
