A Fairhaven building is getting ready to expand, and it’s good news for fitness fans

A longtime fitness facility is undergoing an expansion nearly a year after a major remodel.
Bellingham Training & Tennis Club had a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 11. It will be adding about 2,800 square feet to its fitness area, more than doubling in size, said Robin Robertson, owner and manager. The expanded area will be filled with cardio and strength training equipment and have some open areas for exercise programs. \
The expansion project is expected to be completed in June and also will include a facelift to the exterior of the building. The project is not expected to impact the club’s tennis courts.
The expansion comes at a busy time in the area with a major residential project called Fairhaven Harbor Luxury Apartments being built nearby. Robin Robertson said they are working with Fairhaven Harbor developer David Ebenal and the city to get as much on-street parking as possible. The Robertsons also plan on putting in a sidewalk near the facility.
Long known for as a tennis facility, co-owner Doug Robertson said the cardio and group fitness exercise segment is a growing market, particularly in Fairhaven. The remodel earlier this year has helped the company get more equipment in the same area, but the extra space is needed to respond to the growing demand.
Franklin Corp. is the general contractor while RMC architects, 2020 Engineering and Christie & Christie Surveying are among the companies working on the project.
The facility first opened in December 1973 and was purchased by the Robertsons in May 2000. Other recent remodeling work includes the tennis court surfaces and better lighting, as well as the lobby and locker rooms.
