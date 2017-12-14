Looking to make some extra money? A job fair for tax season positions is coming up

For those looking for extra work during the tax season, Liberty Tax Service is hosting a job fair and open house on Saturday.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the company’s Bellingham office at 1701 Birchwood Ave. The company is recruiting for several positions, including office managers, tax preparers, sign holders and marketers for several locations, including in Bellingham, Mt. Vernon and Marysville.
Full-time and part-time positions are available, with most lasting through the tax season. There are some positions that start full-time during the tax season and switch to part-time the rest of the year, said Shannon Bird of Liberty Tax Service.
For more information about the job fair, call 360-527-1200. For more information about Liberty Tax, visit LibertyTax.com.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
