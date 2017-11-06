Local company able to save tailgate tradition in Florida

A company headquartered in Bellingham was able to keep a college football tradition alive in Florida.
The Florida-Georgia rivalry in Jacksonville has a tradition of hosting an in-water tailgate party at Metropolitan Park Marina.
That tradition was in danger of not happening for the Oct. 28 game because Hurricane Irma’s storm surge earlier that month left many places in the area underwater.
The city needed some temporary docks for about 600 people and reached out to Bellingham Marine, which has two offices in Florida. The company did have some extra temporary docks built for the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association, according to a news release from Bellingham Marine.
The association allowed the city to rent the docks, which will eventually be used again for a boat show in February.
Bellingham Marine was able to install 640 feet of floating docks in two days, right before the fans began arriving on Oct. 27.
