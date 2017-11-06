College football fans were able to continue their in-water tailgating tradition at the Florida-Georgia game on Oct. 28 after Bellingham Marine installed temporary docks on loan from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association.
College football fans were able to continue their in-water tailgating tradition at the Florida-Georgia game on Oct. 28 after Bellingham Marine installed temporary docks on loan from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association. Bellingham Marine Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
College football fans were able to continue their in-water tailgating tradition at the Florida-Georgia game on Oct. 28 after Bellingham Marine installed temporary docks on loan from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association. Bellingham Marine Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Business

Local company able to save tailgate tradition in Florida

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

November 06, 2017 5:00 AM

A company headquartered in Bellingham was able to keep a college football tradition alive in Florida.

The Florida-Georgia rivalry in Jacksonville has a tradition of hosting an in-water tailgate party at Metropolitan Park Marina.

That tradition was in danger of not happening for the Oct. 28 game because Hurricane Irma’s storm surge earlier that month left many places in the area underwater.

The city needed some temporary docks for about 600 people and reached out to Bellingham Marine, which has two offices in Florida. The company did have some extra temporary docks built for the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association, according to a news release from Bellingham Marine.

The association allowed the city to rent the docks, which will eventually be used again for a boat show in February.

Bellingham Marine was able to install 640 feet of floating docks in two days, right before the fans began arriving on Oct. 27.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. The company is hiring around 2,500 people in the South Sound for the holiday shopping season.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America
Walmart offers workers extra hours for holiday rush 1:24

Walmart offers workers extra hours for holiday rush

View More Video