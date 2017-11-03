Equifax: 4 executives didn't commit insider trading

FILE - This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. Equifax says a special committee has determined that four executives did not commit insider trading prior to public disclosure of its massive data breach. The credit rating agency said Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, that committee found that none of the executives had knowledge of the breach when their trades were made and that preclearance for the trades was obtained properly. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo