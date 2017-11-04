New store has a way of extending the freshness of craft beer

For those frustrated with beer in a growler losing its freshness too quickly, a new retailer has come up with a solution.
Growlers Keep recently opened in Bakerview Square at 436 W. Bakerview Road. It offers 48 different options, with 41 craft beers, including ones from local breweries. The other taps are for ciders or root beer. Customers can either buy a 32- or 64-ounce growler at the Keep or bring in their own to fill up.
Owner Sandy Petersen got the idea after seeing a similar business in North Bend, thinking it would be perfect for Bellingham’s growing craft beer scene. When filling the growler with beer, this system expels the oxygen and replaces it with carbon dioxide. After it is sealed, the beer stays fresh from anywhere between two and six months, said Rachel Sullivan, who is Sandy’s daughter and helps operate the business with her husband, James. Once the seal is broken, the freshness time drops to a few days, much like the growlers bought at other places that don’t use the CO2 system.
The Keep also has its current list on digital screens, with a real-time look at how much is left in the kegs. Customers can also track it on their smartphones with the Digital Pour app, so they know what’s available before making the trip to the store.
Even though Growlers Keep recently opened, operators have already noticed some interesting trends – one surprise is the popularity of its Rogue Root Beer. Children and adults have discovered it, quickly making Rogue Root Beer a regular standby on the keg list. Seasonal beers have also been a hit, Rachel Sullivan said.
While the business is near a college and expect to be an option for parties, Jim Sullivan said they are looking for people who appreciate beer.
Prices range from $4 to $8 for 32 ounces, exactly half the price of the 64 ounce. The Keep can also do one-ounce samples. It is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For details and updates, check out the company’s Facebook page or call 360-734-0656.
OTHER TIDBITS
A state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant to go into the former Grace Cafe building at 1065 E. Sunset Drive. The proposed name is Latitude Restaurants. The applicants are Jeffrey and Antonia Holmes and Clay and Joanne Gillespie. ... Chuckanut Bay Distillery has submitted building improvement applications for 1309 Cornwall Ave. The company is moving into that bigger space, adding a cocktail bar and eventually putting in a restaurant. ... Orange Julius and Samuel’s Grille, both at the Bellis Fair Food Court, have closed. Bellis Fair General Manager Austin Israelsky said there are no confirmed tenants for those spots yet, but there is interest. ... A building permit application was submitted to construct a commercial building at 640 Harris Ave., near the Bellingham Cruise Terminal. According to city plans, it is one of three commercial buildings in a phased project. The first building is 20,000 square feet, with the other two coming in at 18,000 and 16,000 square feet. ... See’s Candies is now open for business at Sunset Square, near Xing’s Panda Palace. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will be in Bellingham until Dec. 26. ... Woods Coffee has closed its cafe in the Safeway retail center in Lynden. A note on the door said the company completed its lease and has been working on a replacement store nearby. The company has two other locations in Lynden. Last week Woods also opened its second Bellevue location in Lincoln Square.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments