Whole Foods Market is holding a “National Hiring Day” at all of its U.S. stores Thursday, including its Bellingham outlet, with the goal of adding 6,000 “new team members” nationwide.
Whole Foods Market is holding a “National Hiring Day” at all of its U.S. stores Thursday, including its Bellingham outlet, with the goal of adding 6,000 “new team members” nationwide. Michael Conroy AP
Whole Foods Market is holding a “National Hiring Day” at all of its U.S. stores Thursday, including its Bellingham outlet, with the goal of adding 6,000 “new team members” nationwide. Michael Conroy AP

Business

Want to work at Whole Foods? They’re ready to make some on-the-spot job offers

The Bellingham Herald Staff

October 31, 2017 11:25 AM

Amazon, known for its instant on-the-spot hiring events, seems to be setting the example for its latest acquisition – Whole Foods Market.

The grocer will hold a “National Hiring Day” at its U.S. stores Thursday with the goal of adding 6,000 “new team members.”

That includes all the company’s stores in Washington state, said Erika Dimmler, a spokeswoman for Whole Foods Market.

Interested job applicants can go to the Whole Foods store at 1030 Lakeway Drive in Bellingham, or the store nearest them, Dimmler said. Interviews will be ongoing throughout the day.

“We’re always looking for passionate food-focused candidates,” Dimmler added. “We aim to fill over 200 positions in the Pacific Northwest.”

At least 100 of those new hires are needed for the Seattle metro area. Whole Foods has 19 stores in Washington and Oregon.

The event will include full and part-time positions, both seasonal and permanent. Positions include cashiers, culinary experts and prepared foods specialists. Employees get a 20 percent in-store discount, according to the retailer.

For information about the jobs and how to apply in-store or online, go to joinwfm.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. The company is hiring around 2,500 people in the South Sound for the holiday shopping season.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America 1:40

Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America
Walmart offers workers extra hours for holiday rush 1:24

Walmart offers workers extra hours for holiday rush

View More Video