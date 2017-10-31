Want to work at Whole Foods? They’re ready to make some on-the-spot job offers

Amazon, known for its instant on-the-spot hiring events, seems to be setting the example for its latest acquisition – Whole Foods Market.
The grocer will hold a “National Hiring Day” at its U.S. stores Thursday with the goal of adding 6,000 “new team members.”
That includes all the company’s stores in Washington state, said Erika Dimmler, a spokeswoman for Whole Foods Market.
Interested job applicants can go to the Whole Foods store at 1030 Lakeway Drive in Bellingham, or the store nearest them, Dimmler said. Interviews will be ongoing throughout the day.
“We’re always looking for passionate food-focused candidates,” Dimmler added. “We aim to fill over 200 positions in the Pacific Northwest.”
At least 100 of those new hires are needed for the Seattle metro area. Whole Foods has 19 stores in Washington and Oregon.
The event will include full and part-time positions, both seasonal and permanent. Positions include cashiers, culinary experts and prepared foods specialists. Employees get a 20 percent in-store discount, according to the retailer.
For information about the jobs and how to apply in-store or online, go to joinwfm.com.
